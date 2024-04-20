Azam Swati gets bail in judicial complex vandalism case

Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra granted bail

Sat, 20 Apr 2024 14:47:47 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Islamabad’s anti-terrorism court (ATC) has granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Swati in judicial complex vandalism case.

ATC’s Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra heard the case.

During the hearing, Judge Tahir inquired about the accused (Azam Swati) presence in the incident from the investigation officer.

The investigation officer insisted that Azam Swati was in the car but there was no evidence in the footage.

Judge asked about the custody of Azam Swati which was responded negatively by investigation officer.

Afterwards, ATC's Judge Tahir Sipra granted bail to Azam Swati.

