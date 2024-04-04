PTI leader Azam Swati surrenders before court, interim bail approved

Interim bail accepted until Apr 20

Thu, 04 Apr 2024 14:49:15 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Swati surrendered before the court on Thursday.

Azam Swati, accompanied by his counsels Ali Bukhari and Murtaza Toori, appeared before the special judge central Islamabad's court.

On duty, Judge Rakhshanda Shaheen presided over the case.

Azam Swati also filed a petition seeking pre-arrest bail, which the court approved, granting him interim bail until April 20.

The case against Azam Swati was registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for his controversial tweets.

The court issued permanent arrest warrants for Azam Swati due to his continuous absence from the case hearings, declaring him a "scoundrel."

