Fight against terrorism and smuggling to continue, says PM

Condemns attack on Customs officials

Sat, 20 Apr 2024

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday strongly condemned an attack on Customs officials’ vehicle in Daraban area of District Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PM pledged to fight against terrorism and smuggling till their complete elimination.

PM prayed for the departed souls of Shaheed officials in the attack and for the bereaved families to bear the losses.

PM reiterated government’s responsibility to look after the bereaved families of Shuhada and directed Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to prepare Shuhada package for the bereaved families.



Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that Shuhada sacrificing their lives for the motherland and in performance of duties were alive before Allah Almighty.

PM Shehbaz Sharif asserted that the fight against terrorism and smuggling will continue and such cowardly acts could not shake unwavering determination of the government.

