Four Customs officials killed in DI Khan

Published On: Thu, 18 Apr 2024 18:40:22 PKT

DI KHAN (Dunya News) – Four Customs officials were killed during a firing incident in Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan) on Thursday.

According to police, the incident of firing occurred in the DI Khan area where unidentified individuals opened fire, resulting in the death of four Customs officials.

Initial investigations reveal that the Customs officials were on their routine duty when they were targeted. After the firing, the suspects managed to flee.

Police stated that due to the indiscriminate firing by the suspects, a girl and a passerby also suffered injuries.

