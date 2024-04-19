Fawad Chaudhry granted bail in 14 cases related to May 9 violence

Court issues notices to police stations

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry has been granted bail in 14 cases related to the May 9 incidents.

Anti-Terrorism Court Special Judge Malik Ijaz Asif heard the plea for bail in the cases.

The former federal minister, along with counsel Faisal Chaudhry, appeared before the court.

The court granted interim bail on personal sureties and barred police from arresting Fawad Chaudhry in all these cases.

