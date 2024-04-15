Fawad Chaudhry gets extension in interim bail in four cases

Former minister had filed application for interim bail in 4 cases pertaining to May 9

LAHORE (Dunya News) - An anti-terrorism court of Lahore on Monday extended till April 20 interim bail of former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in four cases relating to May 9 events.

Fawad Chaudhry had filed application for interim bail in four cases pertaining to May 9 events in the anti-terrorism court. Chaudhary appeared in Lahore court along with his wife Hiba Fawad.

Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Arshad Javed heard the bail application. The court granted Chaudhry interim bail to the former federal minister till April 20 and stopped the police from arresting him.

The court also sought record of the cases from the police on the next hearing. Chaudhary had filed a bail application in cases registered with Gulberg, Naseerabad and Model Town police stations.

Talking to journalists outside the court, Chaudhry said every person in Pakistan was at risk of arrest at all times.

He added that he had managed his release from jail four times and 'Allah will bless him again'.

