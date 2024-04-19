Opposition objects to oath taking of MNAs and alleges violations of constitution, law

Omar Ayub said discussion on inflation was necessary

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Opposition in National Assembly raised significant objections on oath-taking ceremony of new members of National Assembly (MNAs) in a tumultuous NA session today (Friday).

Under the presidency of NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, the session commenced 40 minutes later than scheduled, two newly elected MNAs took their oath.

Addressing the session opposition leader Omar Ayub emphasized the nation was facing constitutional and legal crisis, it was imperative for speaker to abide by constitution and law.

Opposition leader condemned what he described as a blatant violation of constitutional principles, demanding immediate discussions on pressing issues such as the soaring inflation rates.

He argued that since MNAs pledge to abide by the constitution and laws upon taking their oath, it was imperative to address the state's crises within the framework of constitutional governance.

Omar Ayub, the opposition leader, further drew attention to a recent tragic incident involving the death of a young individual in a collision with a government vehicle.

He asserted that the lack of justice, rule of law, and constitutional adherence were starkly evident in this case, adding fuel to the opposition's accusations of institutional failure.

