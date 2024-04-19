No talks will be held with terrorist outfits, Azam Nazeer tells NA

Updated On: Fri, 19 Apr 2024 12:38:12 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The National Assembly was informed on Friday that no dialogue will be held with the terrorist outfits.

This was stated by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar while responding to a call-attention notice.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly today (Friday), he reaffirmed the government’s commitment to take firm action against the terrorists.

He said there was zero-tolerance policy towards the terrorists and the federal government was extending full support to the provinces to deal with the menace. He said efforts were underway to dismantle the terrorist infrastructure.

Minister for Science and Technology Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui laid before the house the National University of Technology Amendment Bill.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar laid before the house the Apostille Ordinance 2024 and the annual report 2022 of the Election Commission of Pakistan.