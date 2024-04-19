Saudi assistant defence minister calls on COAS Asim Munir

COAS affirmed army’s continuing support towards capacity building of Royal Saudi Land Forces

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Saudi Arabia's Assistant Defence Minister Major General (Engineer) Talal Bin Abdullah Al-Otaibi called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir at GHQ.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and measures to further enhance bilateral defence collaboration including defence production and military training were discussed, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

COAS affirmed army’s continuing support towards capacity building of Royal Saudi Land Forces.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan Army's achievements and sacrifices in war against terrorism and army’s valuable contributions towards regional peace and stability.

The visiting dignitary also participated in the 5th Meeting of Pakistan-KSA Defence Collaboration at GHQ.

The forum discussed challenges to global and regional security and their implications on defence forces. Forum noted that rapid advancements in modern technologies necessitated defence industrial cooperation in critical capabilities between the two brotherly countries.

Both sides reiterated their resolve to solidify the efforts in defence collaboration with focused approach to target specific capabilities in land, air and sea domains.

In this context, concrete proposals were deliberated by the forum to meet tangible objectives within the specific timelines.