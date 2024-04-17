Saudi assistant defence minister arrives in Pakistan, scheduled to meet COAS
Pakistan
Defence issues including training will come under discussion in the meeting
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Saudi Arabia's Assistant Defence Minister Maj Gen (Engineer) Talal bin Abdullah Al Otaibi has reached the federal capital on a visit to Pakistan.
The Saudi assistant defence minister received a warm welcome on his arrival in Pakistan. Otaibi, during his visit, is scheduled to meet army chief Gen Asim Munir.
Defence issues including Pakistan-Saudi defence training will come under discussion in the meeting.
The Saudi assistant defence minister will discuss further expansion of bilateral relations in his meeting with the army chief.