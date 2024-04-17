Saudi assistant defence minister arrives in Pakistan, scheduled to meet COAS

Pakistan Pakistan Saudi assistant defence minister arrives in Pakistan, scheduled to meet COAS

Defence issues including training will come under discussion in the meeting

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 17 Apr 2024 11:19:28 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Saudi Arabia's Assistant Defence Minister Maj Gen (Engineer) Talal bin Abdullah Al Otaibi has reached the federal capital on a visit to Pakistan.

The Saudi assistant defence minister received a warm welcome on his arrival in Pakistan. Otaibi, during his visit, is scheduled to meet army chief Gen Asim Munir.

Defence issues including Pakistan-Saudi defence training will come under discussion in the meeting.

The Saudi assistant defence minister will discuss further expansion of bilateral relations in his meeting with the army chief.

