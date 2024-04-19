US encourages Pakistan to prioritize and expand economic reforms

US looking to continue to collaborate and work with the Government of Pakistan.

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - US State Department principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel while briefing the newsmen in Washington on Thursday said that the United States encourages Pakistan to prioritize and expand economic reforms, to address its own economic challenges.

He said that Pakistan finance minister is in the United States for a part of a series of engagements with – not just within the US Government interagency, but also engaging in – with non-governmental organizations. And he also met with senior State Department officials

Replying to a question, Vedant Patel said that Pakistan continues to be an important partner of the United States in a number of areas. Particularly, it is a country we have an immense security cooperation with, and we of course are looking to continue to collaborate and work with the Government of Pakistan.

He said that our partnership with Pakistan is rooted in what is of course in the interest of the American people and the people of Pakistan, and governments that are committed to working for the people of Pakistan.

