US Ambassador Blome discusses bilateral ties with Foreign Minister Dar

Published On: Thu, 18 Apr 2024 23:40:46 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome met with Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to discuss various aspects of bilateral relations and recent global and regional developments, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on its official X handle.

During the meeting, Ambassador Blome reiterated the US commitment to collaborating with the government and people of Pakistan, emphasising that prosperity and security for Pakistan remains a top priority for the United States.