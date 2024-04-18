President appoints Justice Ibrahim as PHC chief justice, Justice Kakar as BHC chief justice

ISLAMABAD (APP) – The Ministry of Law and Justice announced on Thursday the appointment of acting chief justice of the Peshawar High Court (PHC), Ishtiaq Ibrahim, as the chief justice of PHC, and acting chief justice of the Balochistan High Court (BHC), Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar, as the chief justice of BHC.

According to the ministry's notifications, these appointments were made by the president, exercising the powers conferred under clause (1) of Article 193 of the Constitution, with effect from the date they would take oath of their offices.

Additionally, the Law Ministry notified the appointment of three additional judges — Justice Fazal Subhan, Justice Shahid Khan and Justice Dr Khurshid Iqbal — as PHC judges.