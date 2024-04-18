Hafiz Naeemur Rehman sworn in as emir of Jamaat-e-Islami

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, the newly elected emir of the Jamaat-e-Islami, took the oath of office on Thursday.

In his address during the ceremony, Emir Naeemur Rehman highlighted the movement's 76-year history, emphasizing its dedication to establishing peace and eliminating oppression and corruption.

Naeem asserted that the Jamaat-e-Islami would not seek to seize power through conspiracies, but rather aim to bring about a revolution through the support of the people.

Emir Naeemur Rehman also commended former JI chief Sirajul Haq for his leadership, likening him to a fatherly figure who has guided everyone.

Expressing confidence in Jamaat-e-Islami's ability to lead the nation, he reiterated their commitment to advancing their policies.

The new JI chief criticised the coalition government imposed through Form 47, arguing that they were not the rightful leaders of Pakistan.

He announced plans to initiate a significant movement against those who he said have unlawfully assumed power through Form 47.

