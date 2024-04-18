SC orders ECP to issue new schedule for re-polling in PP-51 Chaman

ISLAMABAD (APP) – The Supreme Court has suspended the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) order for re-polling in 12 polling stations of PP-51 Chaman on April 21.

A three-member bench, led by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and including Justice Ayesha Malik and Irfan Saadat Khan, directed the ECP to issue a new schedule for re-polling in the area within 10 days.

The court also issued notices to the attorney general for Pakistan and adjourned the case until April 23.

It's worth noting that Awami National Party’s candidate Asghar Khan had filed a petition with the apex court challenging the ECP’s decision for re-polling in 12 polling stations of the said constituency.