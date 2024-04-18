Fourteen-member Balochistan cabinet to take oath tomorrow, says spox

Updated On: Thu, 18 Apr 2024 20:10:42 PKT

QUETTA (Dunya News) – The 14-member cabinet of Balochistan is scheduled to take the oath tomorrow (Friday), Dunya News has reported.

According to a spokesperson for the Balochistan government, the provincial cabinet will be sworn in at 12 pm on Friday.

Originally, the oath-taking ceremony was planned for Thursday, but it was rescheduled due to the participation of the Balochistan governor and chief minister in the joint session of parliament in Islamabad on Friday.

Spokesperson Shahid Rind said that Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Kakar would administer the oath to the cabinet.

Sources indicate that six members each from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will take the oath.

From the PPP, Sadiq Umrani, Ali Madad Jattak, Zahoor Buledi, Asfandyar Kakar, Liaquat Lehri, and Faisal Jamali will be sworn in.

From the PML-N, Sardar Abdul Rehman, Saleem Khosa, Raheela Hameed Durrani, Shoain Nosherwani, Asim Kurd Gailu, and Noor Muhammad Dummar are expected to take the oath.

Additionally, Balochistan Awami Party’s Zia Langau and Prince Omar Ahmedzai are also expected to be part of the cabinet.