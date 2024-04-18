PTI's Yasmin Rashid transferred to Lahore hospital due to health concerns

Thu, 18 Apr 2024 21:36:57 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid was transferred to Lahore’s Services Hospital Thursday evening after experiencing cough and throat discomfort.

According to sources, Rashid underwent checkups in the Pulmonology and Medicine Departments of the hospital.

Hospital sources said that Dr Rashid showed signs of chest infection and fever.

After prescribing various medications, the doctors transferred her back to Kot Lakhpat Jail.