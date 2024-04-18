Turkish top general calls on CJCSC Sahir Shamshad Mirza

Pakistan Pakistan Turkish top general calls on CJCSC Sahir Shamshad Mirza

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to forge deeper strategic ties

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 18 Apr 2024 17:59:11 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – General Metin Gürak, Chief of the Turkish General Staff called on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, matters related to enhancing the level and scope of bilateral military engagements and cooperation were discussed, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Thursday.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to forge deeper strategic ties.

The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of the Pakistan armed forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent presented ‘Guard of Honour’ to the visiting dignitary.

