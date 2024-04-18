IHC chief justice seeks report on delay in IGP's appointment

The matter of IGP's vacant position came under discussion during a case hearing

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has sought a report from the government on the appointment of the Islamabad IGP.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq during hearing of a case asked Deputy Attorney General Syed Ahsan Raza why the Islamabad police chief had not been appointed so far.

The IHC chief justice expressed his resentment and directed the deputy attorney general to ensure appointment of the IGP.

The deputy attorney general replied that a notification of the appointment of the IGP had already been issued. The court inquired why the IGP was not assuming charge of his post.

The chief justice sought a reply from the government within the two week. He said the court would issue an appropriate order.