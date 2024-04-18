PMD predicts rain in most parts of country

Pakistan Pakistan PMD predicts rain in most parts of country

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain in most part of country during next 24 hours.

Follow on Published On: Thu, 18 Apr 2024 04:09:35 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-windstorm/thunderstorm with few heavyfall/hailstorm in most places of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad, Punjab and Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Sindh.

A trough of strong westerly wave was affecting most parts of Balochistan and will extend to upper parts on April 18.

Heavy rainfall may generate flash flooding in local nullahs/streams of Balochistan specially in Gwadar, Jiwani, Pasni, Ormara, Kech, Awaran, Kharan, Panjgur, Washuk, Noshki, Lasbela, Khuzdar and Kalat while may inundate low lying areas.

Heavy rainfall may generate flash flooding in local nullahs/streams of Dir, Swat, Chitral, Kohistan, Manshera, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and tributaries of Kabul River from April 18-20.

The possibility of landslides in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan and may affect the vulnerable locations from April 18-21.

Windstorm/hailstorm and lightning may damage standing crops, loose structures like electric poles, vehicles and solar panels etc. during the period.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in Balochistan, and upper Sindh. Heavy rains also occurred in south Balochistan during the period. Mithi remained the hottest place in the country on wednesday with temperature surging up to 42 degrees Celsius.

