Nawaz Sharif gets clean chit in Toshakhana vehicles case

Pakistan Pakistan Nawaz Sharif gets clean chit in Toshakhana vehicles case

The vehicle wasn’t part of Toshakhana when it was bought, says NAB

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 17 Apr 2024 13:27:29 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) gave clean chit to former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in the Toshakhana vehicles case.

In the latest development in the Toshakhana vehicles case against President Asif Ali Zardari, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Senate chairman Yousaf Raza Gillani, the NAB pleaded for the acquittal of elder Sharif in the accountability court on Wednesday.

The NAB submitted the detailed report related to Nawaz Sharif’s investigation in the court.

The report said that the Saudi government gave vehicle to Nawaz Sharif as a gift in 1997 when he was the prime minister.

Also Read: Court summons investigation officer in Toshakhana reference against Nawaz, Zardari, Gilani

Nawaz Sharif surrendered the vehicle to Toshakhana and later it became part of the federal transport pool.

“Yousaf Raza Gillani offered Nawaz Sharif to buy the vehicle in 2008 when former was serving as the prime minister,” the report said. It added that Nawaz Sharif bought the vehicle from federal transport pool and not from the Toshakhana.

He didn’t pay the price from fake bank account, said the report.

Read More: NAB to furnish report in Toshakhana vehicles' case on April 17

The vehicle wasn’t part of Toshakhana when it was bought and therefore Nawaz Sharif can be exonerated from the reference, said the NAB.