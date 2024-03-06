Court summons investigation officer in Toshakhana reference against Nawaz, Zardari, Gilani

Pakistan Pakistan Court summons investigation officer in Toshakhana reference against Nawaz, Zardari, Gilani

Investigating officer will submit a report for supplementary reference

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 06 Mar 2024 14:30:26 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - An accountability court in Islamabad on Wednesday issued a notice to the investigation officer in the Toshakhana vehicles reference against Asif Zardari, Nawaz Sharif, Yousuf Raza Gilani and others and directed him to appear before court on March 19.

The accountability court conducted hearing of the Toshakhana vehicles reference against PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif and PPP leader Yousuf Raza Gilani.

Accountability court judge Nasir Javed Rana heard the case. Nawaz Sharif's counsel Qazi Misbahul Hassan and Asif Ali Zardari's lawyer Arshad Tabraiz appeared before the court.

NAB prosecutor Usman Masood and Sharif's pleader Rana Irfan were also present in court. The NAB prosecutor informed the court that the investigation officer would submit a report for supplementary reference, and investigating officer should be issued a notice.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana inquired, "Who are the accused in the case? Get their attendance."

Later, the court issued a notice to the investigation officer and directed him to appear on March 19.



