NAB directed to furnish report till April 17 in Toshakhana vehicles case

NAB had filed reference against Nawaz, Zardari for getting vehicles from Toshakhana illegally

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday sought time from the court to submit a report in Toshakhana vehicles case.

Islamabad Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana heard the case against President Asif Ali Zardari, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Yusuf Raza Gilani and others.

In the court, the NAB sought time to submit the report. During the hearing, NAB Prosecutor Azhar Maqbool Shah said Nawaz Sharif had requested the Bureau that he wanted to join the investigation.

"Sharif was investigated. Now our investigation officers are not available. In the light of the investigation, they will submit a report whether the case can be prosecuted or not," Shah told court.

The NAB prosecutor requested the court to grant them time till next hearing and they will submit the report. On which the court adjourned the hearing of the case till April 17 for furnishing the report to the court.

It should be noted that according to reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau in the accountability court, Yusuf Raza Gilani, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman and President Asif Zardari and leader of PML-N Nawaz Sharif was illegally allotted vehicles from Toshakhana.

