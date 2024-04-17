Torrential rains claim 32 lives and injure 41 in KP

KP CM has released 50 millions for affected families of deceased

Wed, 17 Apr 2024 11:13:53 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The recent onslaught of torrential rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has resulted in a devastating toll, with casualties rising to 32 and 41 individuals sustaining injuries.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a comprehensive report detailing the profound loss of life and property inflicted by the relentless rain in KP.

According to the PDMA report, the fatalities in rain-related incidents encompass 15 children, 12 men, and 5 women. Among the injured are 28 men, 7 children and 6 women.

The report indicates staggering damage to residential infrastructure, with a total of 1370 homes affected across the province. Of these, 160 homes lie in ruins, while 1210 have suffered partial damage.

Countless districts bore the brunt of the rain-induced havoc, including Upper and Lower Dir, Chitral, Swat, Bajur, Shangla, Mansehra, Mehmand, Malakand, Karak, Tank, Mardan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Noshera, Buner, Hango, Batagram, Banu, North and South Waziristan, Kohat, and Dera Ismail Khan.

Responding to the crisis, the KP CM has directed the allocation of Rs. 50 million to aid the families of the deceased across 12 affected districts severely impacted by the rain.

This relief effort aims to provide vital support to those grappling with the tragic consequences of the natural disaster.