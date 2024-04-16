PTI founder against deal: Gohar

PTI founder against deal: Gohar

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar stated that the PTI founder was committed to integrity and did not want to engage in any form of deal.

The PTI chief expressed the founder's regret over the Bahawalnagar happening, highlighting unjust raids by the police on PTI workers' homes. There was no apology from the IG, he said.

The PTI founder also highlighted a dual system of law enforcement in the country and urged the Supreme Court to take up pending PTI's petitions.

Gohar also underlined the founder's need for bail in three cases. He also announced plans for PTI's activities, with Omar Ayub and him attending the party convention in Lahore.

Gohar further stressed to keep talks open and slammed the wastage of national resources in recent parliamentary proceedings. The speaker only administered the oath of the PPP's MNA Aseefa Bhutto Zardari.

Sher Afzal Marwat detailed efforts to ensure privacy during meetings with the PTI founder, highlighting challenges faced in jail. He rejected calls for reconciliation with those who allegedly seized PTI's mandate and seats, echoing the sentiment of no compromise with villains.