Saudi foreign minister calls on PM Shehbaz

The Saudi delegation is on two-day visit in Pakistan

Tue, 16 Apr 2024

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The Saudi delegation led by Prince Faisal bin Farhan was welcomed by Shehbaz Sharif at the prime minister house, the sources said.

Several MOUs would be signed during the meeting while views would also be exchanged regarding the Saudi investment in Pakistan.

The Saudi foreign minister would also hold meeting with the apex committee of SIFC today to finalise the investment projects.

The Saudi delegation is on two-day visit in Pakistan where it will hold meeting with the army chief as well.

The delegation consists of Saudi Minister for Water and Agriculture, Minister for Industry and Mineral Resources, Deputy Minister for Investment, Head of Saudi Special Committee and senior officials from Ministry of Energy and Saudi Fund for General Investments.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have long standing fraternal relations marked by religio-cultural affinities.