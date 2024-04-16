Imminent progress in Saudi investment propels KSE-100 to a new high

Benchmark index tops 71,000 threshold for the first time in history

KARACHI (Web Desk) – Pakistan Stock Exchange reached a new a high, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index shattered the 71,000 barrier during intraday trading on Tuesday, as possible Saudi investment deals boosted the hopes of economic revival in a country where high borrowing costs and energy prices have crippled the economy.

Saudi Finance Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud is in Islamabad on a two day visit to talks with the country’s top leadership and finalise billions of dollars investment – a move that is likely to pave the way for others to join the trend due to the influence and trendsetting nature of Saudi Arabia.

By 11.39am PST, the KSE-100 Index was recorded at 70,906.59 with a gain of 362.01 points, or 0.51 per cent after touching an intraday high of 71,092.61.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had reaffirmed their commitment to expedite the first phase of a new Saudi investment package worth $5 billion in Pakistan.

The surge also coincides with Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s remarks, who told AFP in an interview that Pakistan had initiated discussions with the IMF (International Monetary Fund) over a new multi-billion dollar loan agreement to support its economic reform programme.

"I do think that we will at least be requesting for a three year programme," Aurangzeb said. "Because that's what we need, as I see it, to help execute the structural reform agenda."

Separately, he said at an event at the Atlantic Council think tank in Washington that the purpose was to agree the strategies with the IMF, and get the EEF (Extended Fund Facility) in place as quickly as possible.

The stock market was earlier betting on interest rate cuts by the State Bank of Pakistan after the consumer price index (CPI) witnessed a marked decline in March for the second consecutive month. However, imminent electricity and gas tariff hikes as well as the consistent increase in fuel prices may affect the trend which will ultimately delay the rate cut cycle in Pakistan.

In fact, the very possibility of a new larger deal sought by Islamabad from the IMF means that there would be more energy price hikes and a longer period of monetary tightening, which means more inflation with the interest rates staying higher for a longer period.

At the same time, a report from the Commerce Department on Monday showed that the US retail sales increased more than expected in March amid a surge in receipts at online retailers, further evidence that the economy ended the first quarter on solid ground.

It followed news this month of robust employment gains in March and a pick-up in consumer inflation, bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve could delay cutting interest rates until September. Some economists see the window for lowering rates this year closing.

