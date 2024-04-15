High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A high-level Saudi delegation, led by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah has arrived in Islamabad.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar received the Saudi delegation at Noor Khan Air Base on Monday.

The visit is aimed at lending positive impetus to enhanced bilateral cooperation and mutually rewarding economic partnership.

The delegation consists of Saudi Minister for Water and Agriculture, Minister for Industry and Mineral Resources, Deputy Minister for Investment, Head of Saudi Special Committee and senior officials from Ministry of Energy and Saudi Fund for General Investments.

The visit takes place essentially to expedite follow up on the understanding reached between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman, during their recent meeting in Makkah to enhance bilateral economic cooperation.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have long standing fraternal relations marked by religio-cultural affinities.

