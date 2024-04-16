Registered voters in Pakistan surge to 130 million

Registered voters surged to 130.136 million from 128.59 million after Feb 8 general elections.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The total number of registered voters in the country has surged to 130.136 million from 128.59 million on the eve of February 8 general elections.

According to the latest data released by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the registered voters as on date are 130.136 million, with 70.043 million males and 60.092 million females, reflecting an increase of 1.546 million voters since the February 8 elections.

Islamabad has a total of 1.094 million voters, including 0.52 million females and 0.574 million males.

Similarly, there are 5.44 million voters in Balochistan, including 2.389 million females and 3.051 million males; 22.183 million, including 12.074 million males and 10.109 million females in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; 74.093 million, including 39.563 million males and 34.530 million females in Punjab; and 27.326 million voters, including 14.781 million males and 12.545 million females in Sindh.

