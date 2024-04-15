NA session prorogued due to lack of quorum

ISLAMABAD (APP) – National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq prorogued the session of the National Assembly sine die on Monday due to a lack of quorum.

As the House proceedings commenced with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran followed by Na’at and the national anthem, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, the newly elected member of the National Assembly and daughter of the late former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, took oath as an MNA.

The House offered fateha for those who died in various incidents, including acts of terrorism and the recent rains in the country. Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri led the fateha.

Senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Syed Naveed Qamar, expressed disappointment over the fact that newly elected member Aseefa Bhutto was not allowed to speak in the House by members of the opposition.

PPP member Syed Agha Rafiullah pointed out the lack of quorum.

In response, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq requested a member count and subsequently prorogued the session sine die upon finding that the House was not in order.

The session was convened at the request of opposition parties.