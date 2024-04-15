Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to visit Pakistan on April 22

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is scheduled to undertake an official visit to Pakistan on April 22, aimed at enhancing bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran.

Raisi's visit to Pakistan comes upon the invitation of President Asif Ali Zardari, marking his first foreign visit, subsequent to the conflict between Iran and Israel.

During the Iranian president’s visit, discussions will revolve around the progress of the Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline project and strategies to circumvent potential constraints imposed by the United States.

Sources said President Raisi's agenda will encompass bilateral relations, security cooperation, the gas pipeline project and the exploration of potential free trade agreements.