Pakistan Pakistan Aseefa Bhutto sworn in as MNA

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 15 Apr 2024 22:30:32 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, daughter of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and President Asif Ali Zardari, took oath as a member of the National Assembly on Monday.

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq administered the oath to Aseefa.

During the session, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari provided headphones to Aseefa Bhutto Zardari to reduce the noise disturbances as PTI MNAs raised slogans calling for the release of the PTI founder.

Following Aseefa Zardari's swearing-in, PPP members also chanted slogans in support of the Bhutto family like 'jiye Bhutto'.