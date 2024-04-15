Balochistan declares emergency amid heavy rains, mobilises rescue efforts

Pakistan Pakistan Balochistan declares emergency amid heavy rains, mobilises rescue efforts

Balochistan declares emergency amid heavy rains, mobilises rescue efforts

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 15 Apr 2024 22:57:33 PKT

(Web Desk) – The Balochistan government has declared a state of emergency for rain and urban flooding following continuous heavy rains that have battered various districts of the province, resulting in casualties and injuries, according to a spokesperson for the provincial government on Monday.

Shahid Rind stated that all officers and staff have had their leave cancelled to promptly provide rescue services to people in flood-hit areas and prevent any potential crisis.

He also announced the closure of schools in rain-affected districts of the province on April 15 and 16.

Under the leadership of Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, an online meeting of commissioners and PDMA officials was held to assess the situation caused by heavy rains and the measures being taken for the rescue of affected people.

During the meeting, CM Bugti's Principal Secretary Imran Zarkoon and the PDMA director general briefed participants on the overall situation resulting from heavy rains in the province.

Expressing frustration over public complaints regarding inadequate drainage, CM Bugti reiterated the government's commitment to providing necessary resources and support to field officers to take timely and precautionary measures to address any emergency situations in rain-affected areas.

Bugti said that it was the government's responsibility to assist people in distress and suffering.

He instructed field officers to remove encroachments from drainage canals and urged them, along with district administration officials, to visit affected areas and offer all possible assistance to affected people.