Pervez Khattak mulls joining politics again

Pakistan Pakistan Pervez Khattak mulls joining politics again

Khattak left politics after suffering humiliating defeat in Feb 8 polls

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 15 Apr 2024 12:25:21 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Pervez Khattak has decided to join the politics again, Dunya News learnt.

According to family sources, the seasoned politician is in contact with PPP and other parties while he also held several meetings with key political leaders during last few days.

Speaking to Dunya News, the veteran politician said that he will take a decision after analysing the political situation. “I am silently observing the performance of incumbent government nowadays,” he said.

He was of the view that the development schemes of 10 billion rupees were approved for Nowshera but they have been reverted. “The people of Nowshera will now realise their deprivation,” he lamented.

Also Read: Pervez Khattak steps down as PTIP chairman

I am way from mainstream and social media these days but can take decision to enter politics again soon, he added.

Earlier, Khattak had stepped down as chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarian (PTIP) days after his party showed dismal performance in general elections 2024.

The former defence minister had said that he was resigning from the position due to health issues.

Read More: Pervez Khattak forms new party after bidding farewell to PTI

Pervez Khattak had suffered defeat in NA-33 Nowshera constituency, which was earlier considered his stronghold.

The PTI-backed independent candidate Shahid Ahad Khattak defeated him by securing 90,145 votes. Mr Khattak had bagged only 25,258 votes in the polls.