PML-N challenges minority reserved seat allotted to JUI in PHC

Asserted PML-N has won 5 general seats, it deserved to get minority seat

Mon, 15 Apr 2024 11:49:10 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Opposition political parties face off on reserved seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has challenged the minority reserved seat allotted to JUI in Peshawar High Court (PHC).

The petition filed in PHC has made the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Speaker KP Assembly, and others respondents.

The filed petition stated the ECP has deprived the PML-N from minority reserved seat . PML-N party has due right on the reserved seat of minority.

It was mentioned in the petition that PML-N has won the five general seats from KP and two joined later on, party must be given minority reserved seat.

