Quetta administration bans use of polythene bags

Commissioner Quetta Division has warned that action will be taken against those who violate order.

Published On: Sat, 13 Apr 2024 02:23:34 PKT

QUETTA (Dunya News) - The Quetta administration has banned the use of polythene bags as part of its efforts to make the environment and city clean, Dunya News reported.

Commissioner Quetta Division, Hamza Shafqaat, stated on Friday that the decision to ban plastic bags was made in light of a bill approved by the Balochistan Assembly in 2023.

“The drive has been launched on the instructions of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti,” the Commissioner maintained. He further warned that legal action will be taken against those who violate the order.

He emphasized the significance of public cooperation, urging people to play their role in making Quetta clean and green.

