Minister briefs PM on IMF, WB meetings during upcoming US visit

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Friday briefed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif about his upcoming visit to the United States.

According to a press release from the PM Office, the finance minister discussed with the premier his scheduled meetings with officials from the International Monetary Fund, World Bank and other financial institutions.

They also deliberated on the overall economic situation of the country during the meeting.