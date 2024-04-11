Interior minister calls on PM Shehbaz to discuss security, political situation

Pakistan Pakistan Interior minister calls on PM Shehbaz to discuss security, political situation

They exchanged greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Fitr

Follow on Published On: Thu, 11 Apr 2024 16:15:35 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Mohsin Raza Naqvi called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday.

During the meeting, they exchanged greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Fitr.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the overall law and order situation in the country. Overall political situation in the country also came under discussion during the meeting.

