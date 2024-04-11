Man kills wife, seven children over domestic dispute

Accused Sajjad surrendered before police after committing the crime

ALIPUR (Dunya News) – A man murdered his wife and seven children over a suspected domestic dispute, police said on Thursday.

Accused Sajjad surrendered before police after committing the crime in tehsil Alipur of Muzaffargarh.

According to his neighbours, he was a tailor by profession.

The Rescue officials removed the bodies to the Civil Hospital.

Police are investigating.