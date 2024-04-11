Kuwaiti premier calls Shehbaz, discusses bilateral cooperation

Kuwaiti premier wished to enhance cooperation in various fields with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister of Kuwait Sheikh Muhammad Sabah Al-Salam Al-Sabah called Shehbaz Sharif by telephone to greet him on Eidul Fitr.

It is learnt that the Kuwaiti premier expressed his best wishes for the people of Pakistan and wished to enhance cooperation in various fields with Pakistan.

The two leaders prayed for the safety and prosperity of their people. They also prayed for brotherhood among Muslim Ummah and an end to the ongoing Israeli oppression of the Palestinians.

Premier Shehbaz reiterated his determination to transform Pakistan-Kuwait bilateral relations into a fruitful partnership and stressed the need to promote economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.