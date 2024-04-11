Eidul Fitr festivities to continue on second day with family get together

The day after Eid is called in local jargon Taru and usually spent in family get together

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The festivities of Eidul Fitr will continue all over the country on the second day on Thursday (today).

The day after Eid is called in local jargon Taru and usually spent in family get together and visits to parks in the evening. However, one of the major attraction of Lahore, the zoo, will remain closed as its renovation has not yet been completed.

As a tradition in Lahore and other cities of the Punjab, married women visit their parents home called Maika after spending Eid day in their homes. Sumptuous lunches are cooked which are enjoyed by all family members.

In the evenings, parks all over the city of Lahore will teem with children and youth echoing till the dusk descends. Children will enjoy a ride on swing while the girls will have a carefree chat.

Young men will enjoy the gathering of friends in the evening, filling fast food chains and restaurant to the brim. Late at night, movie fanatics will enjoy a film of their choice.

Meanwhile, the district administrations have made elaborate security arrangements in the parks and elsewhere.