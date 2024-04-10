Sindh governor urges PPP, others to initiate talks to improve security situation

Pakistan Pakistan Sindh governor urges PPP, others to initiate talks to improve security situation

Sindh governor urges PPP, others to initiate talks to improve security situation

Follow on Published On: Wed, 10 Apr 2024 14:15:54 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has called upon the Pakistan Peoples Party and other political groups to initiate peace talks aimed at improving the law and order situation in the province.

Addressing reporters after Eid prayers in Karachi, the governor expressed his willingness to engage in negotiations anywhere necessary for the sake of peace, particularly in Karachi.

Referring to the SIFC [Special Investment Facilitation Council] as the future of Pakistan, Tessori emphasised the importance of placing Karachi's law and order under the jurisdiction of the SIFC committee.

Tessori noted that individuals who had undergone IT courses at the Governor’s House were earning $500 to $600. He mentioned the expansion of the IT sector to other parts of Sindh, with IT universities being established in Sukkur and various cities.

The governor also stressed that the doors of the Governor’s House were open to the public 24/7. He invited anyone from across Sindh feeling disheartened to visit, assuring them of a warm welcome.