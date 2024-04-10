PTI, PMLN leaders stress consensus on security issues

They call for unity to deal with terrorism

(Web Desk) - PML-N and PTI leaders on a TV programme have stressed the need to forge unity between the opposition and the government to deal with issues like terrorism in the best interest of the country.

Speaking on the show, PML-N leader Bilal Azhar Kayani said that the government and the opposition were two wheels of the same vehicle and they must unite on important issues including terrorism.

On the other hand, Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Senator Dr Zarqa Taimur said all political parties need to sit together and discuss the issues of national security.

Earlier, speaking to the media in Islamabad on Tuesday, Defence Minister and senior PML-N leader Khawaja Asif said decisions should be made in the interest of democracy, the country and the common man.

Unilateral decisions cannot be imposed on us. There should be dialogue and discussion. We will not become an instrument of chaos and sedition, the PMLN leader said.

