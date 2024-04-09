Pakistan Railways announces 25pc reduction in fares on Eidul Fitr

The discount will not be applicable on Eid Special trains

Published On: Tue, 09 Apr 2024 15:20:30 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistan Railways has announced 25 percent reduction in the fares as a special package for the commuters on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

According to a press release issued in Lahore today, railway fares will be reduced by 25percent for first three days of Eid ul Fitr.

This discount will be available on all types of trains and classes. However, the discount will not be applicable on Eid Special trains.

BUSES, TRAINS ARE OVERCROWDED AMID USUAL EID EXODUS

Meanwhile, the bus terminals and railway station are overcrowded with passengers as people want to go to their hometowns to celebrate Eidul Fitr with families.

According to some reports, almost half of the people living in Lahore belong to other parts of the province and they always wish to celebrate Eid with their families. The government has announced a four-day holiday from April 10 till 13.

Muslims offer special prayers on Eid morning and spend time with their families and loved ones. Long queues of passengers can be seen at the bus stands in the city.

The general bus stand at Badami Bagh, city terminal on Bund Road and bus stand at Thokar Niaz Beg are overcrowded as the outsiders want to leave Lahore before midnight.