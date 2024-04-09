Met office issues alert as rains likely to hit country from April 10

Heavy rainfall may generate flash flooding in local nullahs/streams of Dir, Swat, Chitral, Kohistan

Updated On: Tue, 09 Apr 2024 15:13:41 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued weather alert saying a westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country from 10th April followed by another strong westerly wave on 12th April that might grip most parts of the country on 13th and persist till 15th.

The Met office said heavy rainfall might generate flash flooding in local nullahs/streams of Dir, Swat, Chitral, Kohistan, Manshera, Tributaries of Kabul River, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from 13th to 15th April.

It said landslides could occur in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan and might affect the vulnerable locations from 13th to 15th April.

It further warned that windstorm/hailstorm and lightning might damage standing crops, loose structures like electric poles, vehicles and solar panels etc during the period.

The weather department advised the farmers especially in wheat harvested areas to manage their crops according to weather conditions. It also advised tourists to avoid unnecessary traveling during the wet period.

Temperatures are likely to drop during the wet spell.

In this regard, the Met office advised all authorities concerned to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.

Under the influence of this weather system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner and Malakand from 10th to 15th April with occasional gaps while, Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan and Kurram with occasional gaps from 12th to 15th April. Isolated heavy fall and hailstorm is also expected from 13th to 15th April.

Gilgit-Baltistan/Kashmir: Rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over high mountains) is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) with occasional gaps from 10th to 15th April. Isolated heavy fall and hailstorm is also expected from 13th to 15th April.

Punjab/Islamabad: Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal on 10th and then 12th (evening/night) to 15th April, with occasional gaps while Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Pakpattan, Sahiwal, Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Khanpur, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar with occasional gaps from 12th (evening/night) to 15th April. Isolated windstorm/hailstorm is also expected from 13th to 15th April.

Balochistan: Rain-wind/thunderstorm (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kohlu, Sibbi, Jhal Magsi, Loralai, Ziarat, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Kalat, Lasbella, Khuzdar, Chagi, Panjgur, Gawadar and Kech from 12th to 14th April.

Sindh: Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana, Dadu, Qambar Shahdad Kot, Jamshoro and Sanghar on 13th & 14th April. However, isolated rain-wind/thunderstorm is also expected in Karachi, Hyderabad during the period.