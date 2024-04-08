PM Shehbaz concludes visit to Saudi Arabia

Pakistan Pakistan PM Shehbaz concludes visit to Saudi Arabia

PM Shehbaz concludes visit to Saudi Arabia

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 08 Apr 2024 22:47:10 PKT

LAHORE (APP) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived here on Monday after concluding his three-day visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), the PM’s Office stated in a press release.

Earlier, upon his departure at the Jeddah International Airport, the prime minister was seen off by Jeddah Governor Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi.

During his visit, PM Shehbaz met with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud to discuss further strengthening the fraternal relations between the two brotherly nations and exploring avenues for enhanced collaboration across various sectors.

The federal cabinet members and the Punjab chief minister accompanied the prime minister during the visit.

The premier performed Umrah and offered Nawafil inside the Ka’aba after being granted access inside ‘Baitullah’ as a special gesture. He prayed for the country’s progress and prosperity, the unity of the Muslim Ummah, and global peace.

Shehbaz specially prayed for the salvation of the oppressed Muslims, particularly those in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) region as well as Palestine from illegal subjugation.

“Pakistan and KSA have longstanding fraternal relations rooted in religious and cultural affinity. The leadership of both countries is committed to advancing fraternal ties and mutually rewarding economic and investment relations,” stated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) in a statement prior to the PM’s visit.