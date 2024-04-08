Shehbaz, MBS agree to expedite first phase of $5bn Saudi investment in Pakistan

Call for halting Israel's illegal actions in Gaza

Want Pakistan-India dialogue for regional peace

Crown prince accepts invitation for Pakistan visit

Mon, 08 Apr 2024

MAKKAH (Dunya News) – Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have reaffirmed their commitment to expedite the first phase of the new Saudi investment package worth $5 billion in Pakistan.

This development came during a meeting held between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud at the Al-Safwa Palace in Makkah Mukarramah on Monday.

According to an official communique, the discussions between the two leaders aimed to further strengthen fraternal relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and explore ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields, including trade and investment.

During the meeting, the Saudi crown prince congratulated PM Shehbaz on assuming office and extended good wishes.

PM Shehbaz expressed gratitude to the prince for Saudi Arabia's unwavering support and hospitality, and reiterated Pakistan's commitment to enhancing bilateral relations and economic cooperation.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to expedite the first phase of the new Saudi investment package worth $5 billion in Pakistan.

They also discussed mutual interests in regional and global developments, including the concerning situation in Gaza.

They both called for halting Israel’s illegal actions in Gaza, reducing human casualties, and providing robust support for aid to oppressed Palestinians.

Both leaders emphasised international pressure to compel Israel to desist from its illegal actions and adhere to international laws. They stressed the need for unhindered humanitarian access to Gaza.

The two sides also discussed the importance of advancing Arab peace initiatives in conjunction with relevant agreements of the UN Security Council and General Assembly, aiming for a just and comprehensive solution for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The leaders also underscored the importance of dialogue between Pakistan and India, particularly to resolve disputes, especially the Jammu and Kashmir conflict, to ensure peace and stability in the region.

Towards the end of the encounter, PM Shehbaz extended an invitation to the Saudi crown prince for an official visit to Pakistan, which he accepted.

It may be mentioned here that the premier is on a three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia.