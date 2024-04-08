PPP seeks support for Senate chairman election

Gilani is the party candidate for the coveted slot

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has initiated swift efforts to garner support for the Senate chairman election.

A special committee comprising members of the PPP is actively engaging with various political parties in pursuit of securing backing for their nominated candidate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, for the esteemed position of Senate chairman.

Under the guidance of Yousaf Raza Gilani, Shireen Rehman and Naveed Qamar have formulated an action plan for the Senate election.

Shireen Rehman asserted that Yousaf Gilani enjoyed significant support in the forthcoming Senate chairman election.

She emphasised PPP's determination to orchestrate a powerful demonstration of strength through alliances with majority votes in the Senate on Tuesday.

Shireen Rehman further stated that the victory of the PPP's staunch supporters in clinching the chairman position will be celebrated by the public and party workers alike.