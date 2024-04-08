Major revelations in investigation of threatening letters sent to courts' judges

Letters were written by the same person

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The investigation into the series of suspicious threatening letters sent to judges of the Supreme Court (SC), Islamabad High Court (IHC), and Lahore High Court (LHC) has taken a significant leap forward.

Forensic analysis of the handwriting on the letters has uncovered startling revelations.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has received the forensic report, indicating that the handwriting on various letters sent to judges across the courts belonged to the same individual.

Sources close to the investigation have disclosed that letters bearing the names Resham, Reshma, and Gulshad were all authored by this single person, pointing to a unified threat.

CTD officials have further revealed that evidence suggested a singular mastermind behind the letters, targeting judges and interfering with judicial proceedings.

The toxic arsenic powder found in the letters was traced back to purchases made by the same individual.

In a promising development, CTD authorities have stated that they were on the verge of identifying the source from which the arsenic powder was procured, indicating closure on that front.

The investigation is now delving into CCTV footage from post boxes, with the assistance of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) data. This collaborative effort aims to identify potential culprits captured on camera.

