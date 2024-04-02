CTD registers case over suspicious letters sent to IHC judges

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 02 Apr 2024 23:49:55 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A case concerning the receipt of suspicious letters by eight judges of the Islamabad High Court has been registered at the Counterterrorism Department Police Station.

The case has been filed under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act and Section 507 of the Pakistan Penal Code, based on the government's complaint. The complaint was lodged by clerk Qadeer Ahmed.

The complainant stated that he distributed eight envelopes addressed to the eight judges through Naib Qasid Akramullah.